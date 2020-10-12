Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceed 104,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of people in Kazakhstan released from coronavirus treatment after beating the virus has climbed to 104,041, up 61 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Mangistau region has reported the 42 COVID-19 recoveries, more than all other regions of Kazakhstan taken together.

8 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Karaganda region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Aktobe region, and 2 – in Pavlodar region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 registered cases stands at 108,831 and the COVID-19 death toll – at 1,746.