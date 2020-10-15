  • kz
    Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceed 104,500 in Kazakhstan

    09:31, 15 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of people in Kazakhstan released from coronavirus treatment after beating the virus has climbed to 104,525, up 179 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Atyrau, Mangistau and Kostanayregions have reported the biggest number of recoveries – 57, 47 and 44, respectively.

    15 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Karaganda region, and 3 – in Pavlodar region.

    Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 1,768.


