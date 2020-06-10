Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 8,300 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded over 200 new recoveries from the coronavirus infection today, Kazinform has learnt from oronavirus2020.kz.

207 recoveries have been registered in two cities and 11 regions of the country, namely Nur-Sultan city (59 recoveries), Almaty city (47), East Kazakhstan region (1), Aktobe region (1), Zhambyl region (7), Karaganda region (26), West Kazakhstan region (24), Kostanay region (2), Kyzylorda region (5), Pavlodar region (9), Almaty region (22), Akmola region (3), and Mangistau region (1).

In total, the number of people who were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the novel virus has amounted to 8,345 countrywide, including 1,770 people in Nur-Sultan city, 1,976 in Almaty city, 448 in Shymkent city, 144 in Akmola region, 250 in Aktobe region, 309 in Almaty region, 876 in Atyrau region, 84 in East Kazakhstan region, 278 in Zhambyl region, 475 in West Kazakhstan region, 590 in Karaganda region, 143 in Kostanay region, 309 in Kyzylorda region, 197 in Mangistau region, 181 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan region, and 267 in Turkestan region.