Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 91,000 in Kazakhstan
The biggest number of recoveries has been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 508 patients have been released after fully recovering from COVID-19. 30 patients have recovered in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 19 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 81 in East Kazakhstan region, 26 in Zhambyl region, 66 in West Kazakhstan region, 360 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 19 in Pavlodar region, 177 in North Kazakhstan region, and 21 in Turketan region.
The number of COVID-19 recoveries has amounted to 91,089 patients. Kazakhstan has recorded 104,543 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic in the country. COVID-19 has killed 1,415 people in Kazakhstan.