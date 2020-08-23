Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 91,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, 1,377 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of recoveries has been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 508 patients have been released after fully recovering from COVID-19. 30 patients have recovered in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 19 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 81 in East Kazakhstan region, 26 in Zhambyl region, 66 in West Kazakhstan region, 360 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 19 in Pavlodar region, 177 in North Kazakhstan region, and 21 in Turketan region.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries has amounted to 91,089 patients. Kazakhstan has recorded 104,543 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic in the country. COVID-19 has killed 1,415 people in Kazakhstan.