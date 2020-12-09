Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan surpasses 122,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 944 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, up 396 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Three regions have added three-digit numbers of COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, including Kostanay region with 205, Almaty region with 153, and East Kazakhstan region with 151.

91 patients have made full recoveries in Pavlodar regions, 86 – in Akmola region, 74 – in Nur-Sultan city, 47 – in Aktobe region, 41 – in Almaty city, 33 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in North Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Shymkent city, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 122,291.