    Number of COVID-19 recoveries slightly down in Kazakhstan

    09:14, 08 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 548 patients have successfully beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 73 from Monday, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Kostanay region was the only region in Kazakhstan to report three-digit number of recoveries -213.

    71 patients have fully recovered in Pavlodar region, 70 – in Akmola region, 58 – in Nur-Sultan city, 43 – in Almaty city, 31 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in Karaganda region, 20 – in West Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Aktobe region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

    The number of COVID-19 recoveries have climbed to 121,347 nationwide.


