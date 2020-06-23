Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpasses 11,200 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Kazakhstan has reported over 60 recoveries from the coronavirus infection today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the website, 62 patients have been released from quarantine after recovering from the novel virus, including 20 in Pavlodar region, 16 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Shymkent city, 7 in Atyrau region, 5 in Kostanay region, 5 in Turkestan region, and 2 in Mangistau region.

In total, 11,220 people have recovered from the COVID-19 across Kazakhstan, including 2,361 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,177 in Almaty city, 599 in Shymkent city, 171 in Akmola region, 334 in Aktobe region, 497 in Almaty region, 1,141 in Atyrau region, 165 in East Kazakhstan region, 402 in Zhambyl region, 822 in West Kazakhstan region, 890 in Karaganda region, 197 in Kostanay region, 515 in Kyzylorda region, 318 in Mangistau region, 264 in Pavlodar region, 59 in North Kazakhstan region, and 308 in Turkestan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan has totaled 18,231. The coronavirus infection has already killed 127 people countrywide.