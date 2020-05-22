Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpasses 4,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

138 people have been released from infectious hospitals after recovering from the COVID-19, including 72 in Nur-Sultan city, 47 in Almaty city, 2 in Mangistau region, 8 in Zhambyl region, and 9 in Almaty region.

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Kazakhstan has amounted to 4,096, including 768 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,176 in Almaty city, 215 in Shymkent city, 97 in Akmola region, 168 in Aktobe region, 159 in Almaty region, 207 in Atyrau region, 44 in East Kazakhstan region, 163 in Zhambyl region, 220 in West Kazakhstan region, 180 in Karaganda region, 53 in Kostanay region, 221 in Kyzylorda region, 81 in Mangistau region, 145 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 170 in Turkestan region.

The number of registered cases of the coronavirus infection has amounted to 7,597 in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has killed 35 people in the country.