Number of COVID-19 stays around 100 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 108 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 109,202, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

16 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 12 – in Almaty city, 6 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Almaty region, 6- in Atyrau region, 10 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, 3 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, 14 – in North Kazakhstan region, 3 in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 104,801 patients have been released from COVID-19 treatment. The novel coronavirus has claimed lives of 1,768 people.