Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 642,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 642,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 72.85 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

As of 19:05 Moscow time on December 17, as many as 72,851,747 novel coronavirus cases and 1,643,339 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 642,738 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,407, TASS reports.





The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 45% of the COVID-19 daily tally (291,600 cases). Next are Europe (269,527 cases), and Southeast Asia (34,284 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (16,446,844), India (9,956,557), Brazil (6,970,034), Russia (2,762,668), France (2,367,648), the United Kingdom (1,913,281), Italy (1,888,144), Spain (1,773,290), Argentina (1,510,203), Colombia (1,444,646), Germany (1,406,161), and Mexico (1,267,202).