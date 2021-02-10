  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 264 in Kazakhstan

    10:45, 10 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25,991 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    As of February 10, out of 25,991 COVID-19 patients, 5,438 are being treated as in-patients and 20,553 as out-patients. 264 are being treated for severe COVID-19. 46 COVID-19 patients are said to be in critical condition. 45 are connected to ventilators.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 1,233 recoveries in the last day.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!