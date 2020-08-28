  • kz
    Number of dead in Afghanistan flooding rises to 122

    10:50, 28 August 2020
    KABUL. KAZINFORM The number of people killed in flash flooding across Afghanistan rose to 122 on Thursday, a day after heavy rains lashed 12 of the 34 provinces and left a trail of death and destruction in the country.

    The worst-hit Parwan province accounted for the most 85 deaths, including women and children, with the authorities revising the number of fatalities in the northern region after disaster management officials had on Wednesday reported that 100 people were killed in the provincial capital Charikar, EFE-EPA reports.


