Number of EXPO visitors about to hit 1 million mark

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Number of people who visited Astana EXPO-2017 is about to hit 1,000,000 mark, Managing Director of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Beibit Karymsakov said at a press conference on Monday, Kazinform reports.

"921,293 people have visited Astana EXPO-2017 since the onset of the exhibition. We expected that one millionth visitor will pay a visit tomorrow around 5-7 p.m.," Mr Karymsakov said.



It was mentioned that around 5, 960,000 visits of international pavilions have been registered over that period. 303,000 visits of the Nur-Alem Pavilion have been recorded. Visits of over 160,000 schoolchildren, students, pensioners, disabled people and more have been registered as well.



Karymsakov revealed that the largest number of Kazakhstani visitors come from Karaganda, Akmola and Pavlodar regions. Some 130,000 foreigners have visited the exhibition, including 35,500 visitors from Russia, 19,000 - from Germany and 11,500 - from China.