Number of extremist websites constantly grows - CSTO Secretary General

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Over 50,000 websites recruiting militants for extremist organization, including ISIS, have been recently blocked by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), its Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha revealed.

"We have found over 57,000 websites recruiting militants for the Islamic State and other extremist organizations and blocked 50,000 of them," Secretary General Bordyuzha said at the CSTO Summit in Dushanbe on September 15. He also added that the number of Internet resources in Central Asia that are deemed as calling for extremism and terrorism is constantly growing.