Number of flights through Kazakhstan to Thailand to increase

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Thailand have held talks regarding air service issues in Astana, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development.

The two countries' airlines, SCAT and Thai Airways, participated in the negotiations.

"As a result of the negotiations, Kazakhstan's airline, Air Astana, gained the right to enter into codeshare agreements (those in which two or more airlines share the same flight) with third-country airlines. The new rights will provide more opportunities for Kazakhstani passengers and facilitate the further development of the country's transit potential," says the statement published on social media.

For now, as the Civil Aviation Committee recalled, between the countries, there are direct flights on the Almaty-Bangkok route operating 5 times a week (+2 times a week in winter) and on the Astana-Bangkok route, 3 times a week.