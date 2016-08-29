Number of foreign observers accredited for parliamentary elections in Belarus reach 482

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The total number of foreign observers who will monitor the elections to the House of Representatives due on 11 September in Belarus has increased to 482, reads a statement posted on the website of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, BelTA has learned.

According to the latest data, the CEC has accredited 328 observers from the CIS (including 44 from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly), 51 from the OSCE/ODIHR, 19 from PACE and 39 from the OSCE PA.

The CEC has also accredited 45 representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The CEC and election commissions have received 402 addresses from citizens related to the forthcoming electoral event.

The elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus will take place on 11 September. Less than 500 candidates are running for seats in the Belarusian parliament. A total of 521 candidates were registered with district election commissions. Some candidates have withdrawn from the race.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by