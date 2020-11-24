Number of foreign workers totals around 16 thou in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 1, 2020 a total of 15,832 permits for foreign workforce have been issued in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Of 15,832 permits, 658 permits have been granted for hiring first category workers (heads and their deputies), 3,430 - second category workers (department heads). Most permits have been given for employing third (specialists) and fourth (skilled workers) category workers - 7,302 and 1,058, respectively.

1,728 permits for seasonal workers and 1,656 workers hired as part of corporate transfer have been granted.

There are 1,770 employers using foreign workforce, with around 455 thousand Kazakhstanis working for them.

The major foreign workforce source countries include China – 3,459, Uzbekistan – 1,693, Turkey – 1,621, India – 1,145, and the UK – 1,038.