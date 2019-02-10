  • kz
    Number of French yellow vests dwindles in 13th anti-gov't protest

    10:41, 10 February 2019
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - Yellow vest protesters were out in the streets of France once more this Saturday, almost three months after the beginning of their protests, on a day that saw sporadic clashes with law enforcement by a dwindling number of protesters, EFE reports.

    Police headquarters confirmed to EFE that 21 people had been detained in the capital by mid-afternoon. According to the Interior Ministry, some 12,100 people were involved in demonstrations around the country, 4,000 of them in the capital.

