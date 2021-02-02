Number of fresh COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
Only two areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day. They are Pavlodar region with 238 fresh daily infections and Akmola region with 195 fresh daily infections.
87 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty city, 86 – in East Kazakhstan region, and 85 – in Kostanay region.
80 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Karaganda region, 79 – in North Kazakhstan region, 76 – in Nur-Sultan city, 75 – in Almaty region, 55 – in West Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Atyrau region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 8 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Mangistau region, 7 – in Shymkent city, and 3 – in Aktobe region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has amounted to 189,131.