Number of gas leaks victims in Kyzylorda increased to 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The death toll in Kyzylorda natural gas leak increased to four, Aigul Nurmanova, chief specialist of the regional Emergency Department said.

She confirmed that another person died in an intensive care unit. The deceased 34-year-old man was an employee of Kyzylorda su zhyuesi.

It was reported earlier that 7 people who were involved in the repair works at the station were not using personal protective equipment. As a result of the natural gas leak, one of the workers lost consciousness and fell to the bottom of the station others tried to help him, but themselves lost consciousness.

Upon arrival at the site, officers discovered 5 workers with natural gas poisoning trapped in the station. All five were recovered by the rescuers. However, two were already dead.

It became known earlier that another man died after hospitalization.