Number of hotels, catering facilities recommended by EXPO-2017 growing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 136 facilities in the sphere of tourism, including 35 hotels and 55 catering facilities have been added to the program called Recommended by EXPO-2017. 23 hotels and 39 catering facilities have already been accredited, Kazinform has learnt from astana.gov.kz.

The key mission of the program is to encourage business in Astana to improve the quality of services. The facilities are assessed by a field team, consisting of the representatives of the Astana city administration, JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017", the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Astana city, the National Tourism Industry Union, the Consumer Rights Protection Department, the Department for emergencies and Astana LRT.



The Astana city administration together with National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" have been implementing the Recommended by EXPO-2017 program since 2015 to ensure consolidated approach to improving the quality of services in Astana. The program embraces hotels, hostels, catering facilities, transport companies, rented apartments, co-working companies, guide-interpreters and more.



The basic requirements of the program are good knowledge of English by personnel, affordable menu and other aspects. The status of the partner under the program means that a hotel or a catering facility offers high-quality services and is trustworthy.



Ahead of the EXPO 2017, over 250 representatives of hotels and catering facilities have been trained by JSC "Entrepreneurship Development Fund "Damu" since November 2016. 56 employees of 40 catering facilities attended the English language course arranged by Astana Convention Bureau LLP and DI Beissen Training Center as part of the preparations for the exhibition.