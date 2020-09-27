Number of injured in overhead crossing collapse in Moscow region rises to over 50

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of people injured in an overhead pedestrian crossing collapse in the Moscow region increased to over 50 people, press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Moscow Region told TASS.

«As of 13:00 Moscow time, 51 people were injured. All of them are in various hospitals. Some of them have turned to doctors on their own,» the department said, TASS reports.

Earlier it was reported that 39 people were injured during the collapse of the overhead pedestrian crossing, 18 of them were in serious condition, no deaths were reported. The injured were transported to medical institutions.

On Sunday morning, an overhead pedestrian crossing collapsed on the territory of FM Logistic enterprise in Stupino near Moscow, according to preliminary data, due to overload. There were no casualties.