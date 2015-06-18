  • kz
    Number of international documents considered by Senate committee

    18:34, 18 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, the committee for international relations, defense and security of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan considered the draft law "On ratification of the agreement on cooperation of engineer troops of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states in the sphere of humanitarian demining".

    The agreement was reached in Minsk on May 30, 2014. The document outlines the main directions and forms of cooperation in the sphere of humanitarian demining. CIS member states ministers of defense will bear responsibility for implementation of the agreement.

    The ratification of the agreement will assist in cooperation of the CIS member states in the sphere of humanitarian demining, which is one of the directions of military cooperation and help to increase the level of professional training of specialists of the engineer troops of the Armed Forced of Kazakhstan.

    Besides, the draft law on ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on demarcation of the seabed of the Caspian Sea was considered in the committee.

    Besides, the participants of the sitting considered the draft law on ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the activity of the border commissioners.

    The documents are submitted for the consideration of the Senate, the press service of the Senate informs.

