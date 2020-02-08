  • kz
    Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey increases

    12:58, 08 February 2020
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Number of tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey amounted to 455,724 people in 2019, which is 6.75 percent more compared to 2018, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend on Feb.7.

    The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey, amounted to 2 percent.

    The ministry also said that in December 2019, 17,162 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey, which is 24.79 percent more compared to December 2018.

    At this time, the share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners visited Turkey amounted to 0.8 percent.

    In December 2019, over 2.1 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 10.11 percent more compared to December 2018.


