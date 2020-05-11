Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus reached 2074

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Another 54 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, bringing the total number to 2074, Kazinform reported citing coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, the total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan is 2074:

416 in Nur-Sultan,

456 in Almaty,

135 in Shymkent,

91 in Akmola region,

54 in Aktobe region,

87 in Almaty region,

121 in Atyrau region,

14 in East Kazakhstan region,

92 in Zhambyl region,

101 in West Kazakhstan region,

99 in Karaganda region,

30 in Kostanay region,

161 in Kyzylorda region,

17 in Mangistau region,

82 in Pavlodar region,

29 in North Kazakhstan region,

89 in Turkestan region.