  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus rose to 476

    18:15, 21 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today 24 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan including in the city of Nur-Sultan - 17, in Karaganda region - 2, in Aktobe region – 1 and in Turkestan region - 4, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has reached 476: Nur-Sultan - 205,

    Almaty - 88,

    Shymkent - 16,

    Akmola region - 19,

    Aktobe region - 10,

    Almaty region - 9,

    Atyrau region - 23,

    East- Kazakhstan region - 3,

    Zhambyl region - 11,

    West Kazakhstan region - 2,

    Karaganda region - 17,

    Kostanay region - 1,

    Kyzylorda region - 26,

    Mangistau region - 2,

    Pavlodar region - 1,

    North Kazakhstan region - 25,

    Turkestan region - 18.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!