Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus rose to 476
18:15, 21 April 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today 24 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan including in the city of Nur-Sultan - 17, in Karaganda region - 2, in Aktobe region – 1 and in Turkestan region - 4, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
Thus, total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has reached 476: Nur-Sultan - 205,
Almaty - 88,
Shymkent - 16,
Akmola region - 19,
Aktobe region - 10,
Almaty region - 9,
Atyrau region - 23,
East- Kazakhstan region - 3,
Zhambyl region - 11,
West Kazakhstan region - 2,
Karaganda region - 17,
Kostanay region - 1,
Kyzylorda region - 26,
Mangistau region - 2,
Pavlodar region - 1,
North Kazakhstan region - 25,
Turkestan region - 18.