Number of Kaznet users increases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of Kazakh-speaking Internet users increases year by year. One of the founders of the Kazakh Wikipedia Nurtay Ashim said at the Astana Digital Forum on Thursday.

"At the initial stage, 96% of Kazakhstan's Internet traffic was Russian-speaking, 4.3% of users used English and only 0.2% - the Kazakh Wikipedia. Today the numbers have changed radically. To be more precise, 30-35% of users today use the Kazakh Wikipedia," he said.

In his speech, Mr. Ashim stressed the importance of further development of Kaznet.

As it was reported, "Astana Media Week" kicked off yesterday at KazMedia Center. The Astana Digital Forum is one of the major events planned within the framework of the AMW.