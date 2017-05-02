Number of library goers up in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis started visiting libraries more often, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

"According to statistics, over the last five years the number of people who consistently use local libraries in Kazakhstan has grown to 5 million people. Despite the fact that nowadays people turn to Internet more than ever, that number has grown anyway. A library is considered an intellectual, scientific and discussion platform in many developed countries," Minister Mukhamediuly emphasized.



He also revealed that Kazakhstan plans to create the National Center of manuscripts and rare books.



"Given the number of unique historical documents in the libraries' stocks and archives, the ministry initiated the creation of the National Center of manuscripts and rare books on the basis of the National Archive," Mukhamediuly noted.