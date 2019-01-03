  • kz
    Number of Magnitogorsk tragedy victims rises to 37

    10:53, 03 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The death toll as a result of partial collapse of a residential building in Magnitogorsk has risen to 37, TASS reports citing the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service.

    ‘The gender of the last recovered person has not been identified yet," a representative of the Ministry says.

    The fate of 4 more people remains unknown.

    Recall that the tragedy occurred in Magnitogorsk in the morning of December 31, when a section of the 10-story residential building collapsed. Investigators say domestic gas blast caused the collapse.

