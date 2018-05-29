Number of meningitis cases reaches 30 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty doctors urge to call the ambulance at the first signs of meningococcal disease and consult physicians.

The first signs of disease are tickling sensation in the throat, sore throat, headache, temperature rise, general uneasiness and breaking-out.



30 people have been diagnosed with meningococcal disease in Almaty so far.



To prevent getting the infection, doctors request now to avoid hyperthermia, restrict visiting any mass cultural events being held in closed area, sports events and pools.



As earlier reported, three adults and a child died of meningococcal disease.