Number of new cases of COVID-like pneumonia plummets in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 33 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 160 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

No deaths and no recoveries from the disease have been reported across Kazakhstan.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 43,106 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 454 people. Of 43,106, 30,956 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.