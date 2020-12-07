  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Number of new cases of COVID-like pneumonia plummets in Kazakhstan

    09:57, 07 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 33 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 160 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    No deaths and no recoveries from the disease have been reported across Kazakhstan.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 43,106 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 454 people. Of 43,106, 30,956 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!