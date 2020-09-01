Number of new COVID-19 cases drops to 77 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 77 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 18 symptom-free cases, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 17 new cases, including 2 asymptomatic ones.

3 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 3 cases, including 1 symptom-free in Almaty city, 7 (4) in Akmola region, 1 in Almaty region, 9 (7) in Atyrau region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 14 (1) in Karaganda region, 6 (1) in Kostanay region, 2 (2) in Pavlodar region, 9 in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 in Turkestan region,

The overall number of the COVID-19 cases has totaled 105,872 since the onset of the pandemic in Kazakhstan. Of these, 96,899 patients have fully recovered from the virus. The coronavirus infection has claimed 1,523 lives across the country.