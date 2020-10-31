  • kz
    Number of new daily COVID-like pneumonia cases slightly drops in Kazakhstan

    11:20, 31 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 172 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    The country has reported 23 recoveries and 2 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia registered over the past day.

    The number of people affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia since August 1 stands at 37,746 in Kazakhstan. Of those, 28,710 have recovered. The disease has so far killed 401 people countrywide.
