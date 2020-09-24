  • kz
    Number of patients with severe COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 95

    10:59, 24 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,495 people, including 36 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, out of 3,495 COVID-19 patients, 1,810 are receiving treatment as in-patients and 1,685 as out-patients.

    The number of patients with severe COVID-19 is 95. 15 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, while 23 patients are connected to ventilators.


