    Number of purchase and sale deals increased by 15.7% in April

    13:24, 12 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of housing purchase and sale deals in January-April 2016 made 55178 in Kazakhstan.

    "The number of registered housing purchase and sale deals made 16416 in April 2016 in Kazakhstan. It is a 15.7% increase compared to the previous month. The number of housing purchase and sale deals in the January-April 2016 period increased by 9% compared to the reporting period of the previous year," the statement reads.

