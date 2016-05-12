Number of purchase and sale deals increased by 15.7% in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of housing purchase and sale deals in January-April 2016 made 55178 in Kazakhstan.

"The number of registered housing purchase and sale deals made 16416 in April 2016 in Kazakhstan. It is a 15.7% increase compared to the previous month. The number of housing purchase and sale deals in the January-April 2016 period increased by 9% compared to the reporting period of the previous year," the statement reads.