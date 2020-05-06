  • kz
    Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan rose to 1299

    12:09, 06 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 11:30 pm Kazakhstan has registered twenty recovered coronavirus patients, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, the total number of recovered Kazakhstanis is 1299 including

    328 in Nur-Sultan,

    227 in Almaty,

    65 in Shymkent,

    89 in Akmola region,

    33 in Aktobe region,

    40 in Almaty region,

    78 in Atyrau region,

    8 in East Kazakhstan region,

    54 in Zhambyl region,

    41 in West Kazakhstan region,

    79 in Karaganda region,

    15 in Kostanay region,

    140 in Kyzylorda region,

    10 in Mangistau region,

    12 in Pavlodar region,

    28 in North Kazakhstan region,

    52 in Turkestan region.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
