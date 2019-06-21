Number of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan increased by 55%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the 2019 aerial survey results, the total number of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan is 334,400 individuals, Spokesman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saken Dildakhmet shared in a Facebook post, Kazinform reports.

"This figure includes 111,500 individuals of the Betpak-Dala saiga population, 217,000 of the Ural population, and 5,900 of the Ustiurt population.

It increased by 55.5% year-on-year (215,100 individuals in 2018)," said Saken Dildakhmet.

The photo by Yakov Fedorov depicts saiga antelopes in western Kazakhstan.