Number of self-employed people decreasing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of self-employed people in Kazakhstan is decreasing, according to Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Birzhan Nurymbetov.

"Over the recent years, the number of self-employed people has significantly decreased. Five years ago, there were 2mln700thousand self-employed citizens in Kazakhstan. Today, their number is 2mln200thousand. The number of unproductive employed people has fallen from 1mln to 300thousand in the past four years. We must help namely these unproductive employed part of the population; we need to provide them with constant jobs," said B.Nurymbetov.



According to the Vice Minister, as many as 1mln400thousand self-employed people have been registered with tax authorities. The remaining 800 thousand are working informally. The income of 301,000 out of 2.2mln self-employed citizens is lower than the minimum subsistence level.