Number of suicides among adolescents reduced in Kazakhstan, Health Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Social Development said that the number of suicides among minors in 2014 has reduced in comparisons with the data of the previous year.

"Thanks to the measures taken by the authorities, the number of suicides decreased by 10.9%, and among minors by 34.2%"," said Aigul Tastanova, deputy director of the department of medical aid at a briefing in Central Communications Service in Astana. According to the Health Ministry, 3506 suicide cases were registered in 2013 including 292 - among minors. In 2014 the Ministry recorded 3124 suicide cases and 192 - among adolescents.