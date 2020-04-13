Number of unemployed in Russia due to coronavirus may grow to 8 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said that the number of unemployed in Russia due to coronavirus could temporarily increase from 2.5 mln to 8 mln people.

«According to the forecast for this crisis, which has now started in Russia, the number of unemployed for a certain period will increase from 2.5 to about 8 million, possibly by the end of the year,» he said in an interview with the RBC TV channel on Monday, TASS reports.