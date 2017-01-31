Number of websites with radical content on the rise in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Security Committee is concerned by the number of websites with radical or terrorism-related content in Kazakh, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to deputy head of the anti-terror center headquarters of the National Security Committee Sergey Shveikin, Kazakhstan has never seen such trends before.



"Today Internet has become the key source of radicalization. The number of extremism-related materials online is growing at an exponential rate. Nearly 700,000 terrorism and extremism-related materials were detected and neutralized online last year, that is 4.5 times more than in 2015 and 33 times more than in 2014. The materials in the Kazakh language are prepared separately," Mr. Shveikin said at the session at the General Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.



According to him, such online sources gain ground via WhatsApp, Twitter, Viber and other similar apps. Terrorists also use those apps and messengers to keep in touch and to coordinate their criminal activity.



"Terrorists constantly create new accounts and delete the old ones, share videos with terrorism-related content and use Internet technologies," Shveikin noted.



He added that the committee goes to great lengths to detect radical materials online.