Nunzio Quacquarelli: Role of Kazakhstani universities growing

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - In Moscow, the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia hosted the second International Forum-Exhibition QS Worldwide, in which representatives of more than 400 leading universities of the world took part. Taking into account the growing role of the HEIs of Kazakhstan in the global scientific and educational space, the Executive Council of QS decided to hold the next forum in Kazakhstan on the basis of Al-Farabi KazNU.

QS Worldwide is one of the authoritative international events held by the QS British Rating Agency. The Forum presents a global platform for exchanging experiences and discussing the prospects for the development of higher education and the formation of world-class universities, internationalization and improving the quality of education.

Addressing the conference, the founder of the QS Consulting Company, Nunzio Quacquarelli, highlighted that Kazakhstan ranks 37th in the ranking of countries with the strongest education systems, and its universities show a good momentum of progress in international ratings.

"In recent years Al-Farabi KazNU has been demonstrating dynamic progress in the QS International Rating. Successful experience of the University in this direction is being adopted by the higher educational institutions of the world, it is unique and relevant," noted Zoya Zaitseva, QS Regional Manager.

At the official handover ceremony to host the QS World Forum, Rector of KazNU academician Galym Mutanov shared his experience of building a world-class university based on the increasing of efficiency of internal resources and innovative management, and also presented a new model for the development of HEIs - «University 4.0».

The upcoming third QS forum, which will be held in Almaty in September 2019, entitled The Way to Global Heights: Harmony of Human Heritage and Advanced Technologies will be devoted to the issues of the formation of global citizens on the basis of the unity of scientific and technological as well as spiritual and moral concepts. Conducting of the event on such a scale testifies to the growing authority of the system of higher education of Kazakhstan in the international arena.