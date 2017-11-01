Nur Alem pavilion to open its doors on Nov 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The most popular spot during the EXPO-2017 in Astana - the Nur Alem pavilion will reopen its doors on November 11, Director of PR Department of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Sergey Kuyanov said Wednesday.

He kept other details regarding the Nur Alem reopening under wraps.



"We will provide more information at a separate press conference tentatively on November 7-8," Kuyanov promised.



He also confirmed that the plans regarding other EXPO facilities had not changed.



"As you know, other EXPO facilities will be remodeled to headquarter the Astana International Financial Center, the IT Center and other companies," noted Kuyanov, adding that the facilities will serve as offices.