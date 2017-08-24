Nur Alem welcomes millionth guest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's EXPO-2017 Pavilion Nur Alem has welcomed its millionth visitor, the exhibition's press service reports.

Nur Alem is the most visited pavilion at the exhibition. Everyday up to 10-28 thousand people visit it everyday. Since the opening of the exhibition on June 10, 50 heads of state and government visited the new landmark of the Kazakh capital.

Kazakhstan's Nur Alem Pavilion, the architectural symbol of Astana EXPO-2017, is the largest spherical building in the world. The structure's unique design incorporates photovoltaic facade elements that allow converting solar energy into electricity. At its top, the sphere has 2 wind turbines generating electrical energy.

It is planned that after the EXPO the sphere will be turned into The Future Museum and continue to be one of Astana's tourist attractions.