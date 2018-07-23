  • kz
    NUR Media deputy director general named

    11:47, 23 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Maxim Spotkai has been appointed as deputy director general at NUR Media Holding," 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev said.


    Spotkai is known as a young public person and one of the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan.

    NUR Media Holding was founded on November 25, 2008 at the initiative of Nur Otan Party. It unites Aikyn, Liter, Turkistan newspapers, Astana TV Channel, NS and Orda radio stations, Kazakhstan Temirzholshysy edition.

    Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan Mass media Appointments, dismissals News
