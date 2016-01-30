Nur Otan&#39;s republican pre-election headquarters starts its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The republican pre-election headquarters of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party has been opened today in Astana. First Vice Chairman of the Party Askar Myrzakhmetov told it a briefing. "The mission of the headquarters is to achieve confident and overwhelming victory of Nur Otan Party in the forthcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats," he noted.

The Republican pre-election headquarters consists of the prominent party members, public figures, members of the Party's Political Council, active youth etc. At the President's instruction, Askar Myrzakhmetov will head the pre-election headquarters.

In whole, there will be 16 regional and 208 territorial headquarters which will coordinate the work of authorized persons and activists.