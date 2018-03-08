Nur Otan branch to greet Almaty women on their day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty branch of Nur Otan is organizing colorful flashmobs to mark the International Women's Day and greet the women of Kazakhstan's largest city on their day.

The organizers plan to hold flashmobs in several spots across the city.

"We plan on going around the city, greet our lovely ladies on the International Women's Day. We'll be giving awy almost 1,000 flowers and balloons," said Meruert Mukanova, the first deputy chairman of the Medeu regional branch of the party.







