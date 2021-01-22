Nur Otan Chairman, Kazakh Industry Minister meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting Elbasy stressed the need to timely fulfill the key directions of the Nur Otan election program called «The path of changes: Deservedly life to each Kazakhstani».

The Ministry’s importance in further economic diversification was highlighted at the meeting as well.

Atamkulov reported on the key indicators of the development in industry, transport and construction in 2020. He added that following the results of 2020, 16 regions observed positive trends.