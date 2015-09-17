Nur Otan, Communist Party of China ink cooperation deal for 2015-2017 (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Following the talks of the First Deputy Chairman of "Nur Otan" party Askar Myrzahmetov with the Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Zhou Li, the sides have signed a protocol on inter-party cooperation in the 2015-2017.

According Mr. Zhou Li, Nur Otan is the largest political party in Kazakhstan playing an important role in the political and socio-economic life of the country. "We count on a constant exchange of views in order to strengthen inter-party cooperation at all levels. The development of all-round cooperation between our countries contributes to peace and stability in the entire region of Central Asia," he said at the meeting. A.Myrzahmetov recalled that in September 2013 President of China Xi Jinping speaking in Nazarbayev University delivered a historic initiative on the creation of the "economic belt of the Silk Road". First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan pointed out that China is the biggest trade partner of Kazakhstan. Last year alone, the two leaders held 4 meetings. During Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Beijing in late August - early September this year there have been signed 33 documents, 28 of which are commercial totaling $ 23.5 billion. The Kazakh delegation included the secretary of Nur Otan party Farhad Kuanganov, Majilis deputy, member of the Political Bureau of the Party, Chairman of the Party Control Committee Kuanysh Sultanov, Majilis deputy, chairman of the Republican Public Anti-Corruption Council Kairbek Suleimenov, Counselor, First Deputy Chairman Berik Kurmangali, and chairman of Nur Otan school of policy management Asset Abdualiyev.