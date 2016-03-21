Nur Otan, CPPK and Ak Zhol parties pass to Majilis - exit poll ‘Media Consul’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the agency "Media Consul", which conducted a sociological metering exit poll methodology, Nur Otan, CPPK and Ak Zhol parties have passed to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, this has been announced by director of the agency Yuriy Cherkassov at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

The above mentioned parties of Kazakhstan have gained seven percent threshold as a result of the election of deputies to the Majilis. The voting ended March 20.

"Nur Otan gained 81.95%, CPPK - 7.22%, Ak Zhol - 7.24%, Birlik - 0.39%, All-National Social-Democratic Party - 1.20%, Auyl - 2.00 % ", said Yuriy Cherkassov.

In total, the survey has covered 225 polling stations. 267 interviewers and 16 regional managers were attracted to the survey. Interviewers began to work at 7 am and ended their activity at 8 pm. Total 40 050 persons were interviewed.